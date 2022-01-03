Anne M. (Robinson) Tyler, 76, passed Sunday, January 2, 2022, at her home. She was the companion of the late Luke Sanders, who passed January 2, 2022.
Anne was born July 21, 1945, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Bernard A. and Mary A. (Kuhn) Robinson.
Anne was employed at Sheridan Press for more than 30 years, and was a member of McSherrystown Moose, and New Oxford Social & Athletic Club. She attended First Baptist Church in Gettysburg.
Anne is survived by two sons, Robert A. Tyler and Timothy J. Tyler and his wife April, all of New Oxford; two daughters, Shari A. Ross and her husband Allan of Abbottstown, and Jill L. Brown and her husband Mark of Gettysburg; nine grandchildren; and two brothers, Paul L. Robinson and his wife Audrey of Spring Grove, and Bernard J. Robinson and his wife Dorothy of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a son, Daniel L. Tyler; and two brothers, Philip J. and William F. Robinson.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Pastor Carl Harris officiating. Burial will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
