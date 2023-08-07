Elijah Nathaniel Bouis, infant son of Abigail Schaeffer and Ethan Bouis, was born August 3, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. at the Gettysburg Hospital, and passed at 6:55 p.m. later the same day.
Elijah was and will always be loved and cherished by his family even though his time with them was too short.
In addition to his parents, Elijah is survived by his paternal grandparents, Penny Miller and Tim Bouis; his maternal aunt, Katelyn Schaeffer; his paternal uncle, Zach Bouis; and his paternal aunt, Cassidey Artson. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Amy and Kristopher Schaeffer.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
