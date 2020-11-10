Jane Koontz Williams, 66, passed away Nov. 3, 2020.
Daughter of the late Robert and Edna Bechtel Koontz, she is survived by sons, David III and Jeremiah Williams; brothers, Kenneth, Edward and James Koontz; and sisters, Judy Kuhns and Joan Rebert.
Jane was predeceased by her brother Robert Koontz Jr.
Elmwood Funeral Home, Columbia, S.C., is in charge of arrangements.
