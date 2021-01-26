Donald W. Little, 83, of Sebring, Florida, passed away from the dreaded Covid-19 on Jan. 14, with his wife, Mary, holding his hand.
Donald was a graduate with the Class of 1955 from Gettysburg High School. He was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed all sports. He served four honorable years in the US Navy. He retired from Mack Trucks after 33 years of service.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Faye Little; his brothers, Philip (Butch) and Richard; and his daughter, Dawn Roberts.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary (Runkle); his son, Donald Little of Gettysburg; sister, Dorothy Dodd of Pensacola, Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation was arranged in Florida with burial and memorial service to be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.