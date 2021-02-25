Clarence W. Wooters Jr., 64, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Alicia K. (Hartzell) Wooters, his wife of 44 years.
Clarence was born June 29, 1956, in Hanover, the son of the late Clarence W. and Henrietta (Dell) Wooters Sr.
Clarence was a member of St. John’s U.C.C. in New Chester and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Clarence loved taking trips to Ocean City, Md., and he lived and died on his own terms.
In addition to his wife Alicia, Clarence is survived by two sons, Jeremiah Wooters and Jordan Wooters, both of New Oxford; a daughter, Mariah Wooters of Gardners; six grandchildren; and two sisters, Maggie Hicks and her husband Paul of Florida, and Anna Mae Hoffman and her husband Larry of Porters Sidling. He was predeceased by two sisters, his twin sister Christine Blevins, and Barb Stoll.
A celebration of Clarence’s life will be held at a later date. Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
