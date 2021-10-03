Margaret L. Keckler, of New Oxford, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother and sister, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at Holy Spirit Hospital the age of 89. She was born March 7, 1932 in Carlisle, daughter of the late Carl and Carolyn (Frost) Beam.
Margaret was an assembly line worker at Eaton Diton Paper Mill and was a ticket attendant at the Carlisle Movie Theater.
She is survived by her children, Serena K. (Robert) Spangler of York Springs; Tracey D. (Daniel) Speelman of York Springs; Gary W. (Carolyn) Keckler of New Oxford and Lore L. (Larry) Miller of East Berlin; 13 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Also survived by a brother, Carl (Shelby) Beam of Gardners.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Keckler and sister, Joyce Lybrand.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street Bendersville.
At Margaret’s request, viewing and services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family.
To leave a condolence for the family
