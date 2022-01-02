Ronald Charles Zemsky, 73, of Orrtanna, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.
Ronald was born in New York City, on April 14, 1948. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen R. (Kafka) Zemsky who died in 2014.
Ronald was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church with Rev. Dominic M. DiBaccaro as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353
