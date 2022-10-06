Sandra Ann (Reid) McCleaf, 81, peacefully passed away at Genesis Gettysburg Center from Alzheimer’s early in the morning of Wednesday, October 5.
Sandy was born in Taneytown, Md., and was the daughter of the late Kermit Reid Sr. and the late Catherine Reid.
Her memory will be cherished by her husband, John McCleaf; her children, Cynthia Schneider, Chris McCleaf, Tracey (McCleaf) Vlassopoulos and her husband Demetrios Vlassopoulos.
Her memory is also cherished by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kermit Reid Sr.; her mother, Catherine Reid; her brother, Kermit Reid Jr.; and her sisters, Joyce (West) Descheemaeker and Sonya Clabaugh.
Sandy is survived by her dear husband, John McCleaf of Gettysburg; her sister, Nancy (Livesay) Mueller; daughter, Cynthia (McCleaf) Schneider of Bellefonte, Pa.; son, Chris McCleaf of Gettysburg; daughter, Tracey (McCleaf) Vlassopoulos of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Brett McCleaf, Erica Schneider, Justin Schneider, Ryan Schneider, Kate (McCleaf)Watton, Coby McCleaf, Nicholas Vlassopoulos and Alexander Vlassopoulos; and many great-grandchildren.
May her memory be eternal.
Private interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A celebration of Sandy’s life will take place Sunday, October 16, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. in the Lake Heritage Community Center, 100 Heritage Drive, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 5th Avenue, 16th floor, New York, New York, 10001.
