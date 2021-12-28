Martin L. Huggins, 66, of Gettysburg, formerly of Cumberland, Maryland, died Saturday, December 25, 2021, at The Gardens in Gettysburg.
Born July 26, 1955, in Louisville, Ky., he was the son of the late Philip R. and Mary A. (McCreary) Huggins.
Martin attended Gettysburg High School and was involved in the construction business most of his life. He enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.
He is survived by his two brothers, Edward J. Huggins (Bonnie) of Gettysburg, and Frank R. Huggins of Norfolk, Va.; two sisters, Adele Ramsey (Bob) Norfolk, Va., and Mary Huggins of North Carolina; a half-brother, David Huggins of Pennsylvania; two half-sisters, Marguerite Manahan of Thurmont, Md., and Barbara Huggins of Lancaster, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
