L. Ellen Mackley, 64, of Newberry Township, Etters, died Thursday, July 15, 2021, at her home.
She was a former employee of Mechanicsburg School District. Ellen enjoyed her flower garden, cat, dogs and other animals, going to the beach and eating pizza (particularly Tommy’s Pizza). Most importantly, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Nicholas G. Taylor of Etters, and Nathaniel A. Daker of York; five grandchildren, Kayla, Jillian, Irelyn, Mackley and Ezra; a sister, Lee Bordon (Donald) of Fredericksburg, Va.; a brother, Robert W. Mackley Jr. (Tina) of Mansfield, Texas; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on August 3, 2021, in the Biglerville Cemetery, Biglerville, with a celebration of life following at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin St., Biglerville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, (https://www.adamscountyspca.org/), 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To send messages of condolence or for more information, please visit www.parthemore.com.
