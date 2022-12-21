Paul W. Warren, 82, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Naomi V. (Jacoby) Warren.
Paul was born May 4, 1940, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Paul F. and Mabel E. (Myers) Warren.
Paul was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Heidlersburg.
In addition to his wife Naomi, Paul is survived by two daughters, Melinda Elnaggar and her husband Tarek of Biglerville, and Wendy Shupe and her husband Mike of Hanover; three sisters-in-law, Debbie Grim and her husband Rob of Biglerville, Jean Jacoby of Dillsburg, and Carolyn Jacoby of Columbia, Tenn.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Beth B. Folkemer officiating. Burial will be in Heidlersburg Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.