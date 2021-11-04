Donald L. Gouker, 72, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Darlene M. (Adelsberger) Collier.
Don was born Aug. 31, 1949, in Hanover, the son of the late Russell and Alta (Frock) Gouker.
Don served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, was a member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and was a life member of Hanover AMVETS, Hanover V.F.W., and Hanover American Legion
In addition to his wife Darlene, Don is survived by three nieces. He was predeceased by a daughter, Faith Gouker, and his twin sister, Donna Miller.
At Don’s request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.