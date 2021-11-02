John E. Weaver Jr., 75, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Linda Lou (Mummert) Weaver, Biglerville. Together they shared 55 years of marriage.
He was born August 17, 1946, in Hanover, the son of the late John Edward and Violet Olevia (Miller) Weaver.
John graduated in 1965 from Delone Catholic High School and later served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from R.H. Shepherd, Hanover, and was previously employed with Pfaltzgraff, Bendersville. John was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children, Juanita Marie Buchheister and husband Joseph of New Oxford, Lori Anne Weaver of Aspers, Jenna Lyn Leinbach and fiancé Greg Zirk, and Jon Francis Weaver and wife Kelly of East Berlin; sisters and brothers, Elaine Hamm and husband David of Hanover, Wayne Weaver of Bonneauville, Michael Weaver of South Carolina, Darby Steele and husband Ernie of Spring Grove, and Russell Weaver and wife Doris of New Oxford; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jesse, Jacqueline, Danielle, Julie, Zoie, Hannah, Jocelyn, and Jillian; great-granddaughter, Bella; and his dog, Violet.
He was preceded in death by brothers Steven and Larry “Lump” Weaver.
Following cremation, the family will receive friends and share memories on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with a private memorial service immediately following at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jay Eckman officiating.
Contributions in memory of John E. Weaver Jr. may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, #900, Arlington, VA 22202.
To share memories of John E. Weaver Jr. and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
