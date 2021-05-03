Joseph Clinton Thresher, of Gardners, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on the Feast day of St. Joseph the Worker, May 1, 2021. He was the son of the late Bernard R. Thresher and Ruth G. Daniels.
Joseph was one of six children, survived only by his brother Bernard Thresher of upstate New York.
He enlisted in the Air Force, as he said “To avoid getting drafted into the Army,” at the age of 18. He served during the Vietnam War and after being honorable discharge he met and married his wife of 41 years, Celia Garcia Thresher.
Joseph, or more commonly known as Joe, traveled quite a bit during his military career and later in life enjoyed going to Cancun, Mexico, with the family. He loved going fishing with his grandson Joshua who is nicknamed “Little Joe.” The two were often found together at church which was normally followed by breakfast out.
Joe was a member of the American Legion in Biglerville, and of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is also survived by two, daughters Susan Thresher of Gardners, and Maria Nimmon and her husband Jason of Gardners. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Joshua Nimmon, Gabriella Nimmon, Sophia Nimmon and Nathaniel Nimmon, all of Gardners; many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Along with his parents, Joe was predeceased by three brothers, Sidney Thresher, Richard Thresher, and Donald Thresher; and his sister Ruth Hartford.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 6, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home at 125 Carlisle St. Gettysburg, and Friday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, on May 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant and Fr. Andrew St Hilaire as concelebrant. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
