Dolores B. (Shultz) Ott, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of George S. Ott.
Born Oct. 20, 1934, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Ervie V. (Spealman) Shultz.
Dolores worked in the restaurant industry in her earlier years, mainly tending bar. She was a proud member of the F.O.E Aerie #1562 for over 40 years. She enjoyed shopping, going to the beach, and dining at her favorite restaurants. In her later years, she loved being surrounded by her family and spending time with her granddaughter Stephanie Rojo and great-grandson Anthony Lupian, whom she both raised as her own.
In addition to her husband, Stephanie and Anthony, Dolores is survived by two children; a second grandchild; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Dolores is also survived by many loving friends.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her son, Michael Pierce.
There will be no public viewing and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200. Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
To share memories of Dolores B. (Shultz) Ott, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.