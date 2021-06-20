Kenneth E. Smith, 84, formerly of Littlestown died Friday June 18, 2021 at Luther Cares in Lititz. Ken was the husband of Linda Rose Shuler Smith who died Jan. 19, 2021. Ken and Linda shared 55 years of marriage. Born Sept. 14, 1936 in Gettysburg, he was the son of Earl C. and Mabel V. Wood Smith.
Ken was a Gettysburg High School graduate and served in the U.S. Army. Ken was retired from Columbia Gas as a service technician after 35 years of service..
Surviving are his sons Neil Smith and Kelli of Lancaster and Jason Smith and Christian of Decatur, Ga.; his grandchildren, Kourtney Winters and Brooke Slocum and great grandchildren, Haleigh, Madelyn, Benjamin and Remington. Ken was predeceased by his brothers Robert and Weldon Smith.
Ken was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He enjoyed gardening, crabbing, bingo and being with family .
Funeral Service is Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Christopher Thomas officiating. Family will receive friends from 10-11 Saturday at the Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
