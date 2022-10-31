Stephanie L. “Cian” Green, 15 of Gettysburg, died suddenly Friday, October 28, 2022. Born June 13, 2007, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of Travis L. and Tracy L. (Bortner) Green, who love her more than life itself.
Cian, affectionately referred to as Whiffer, Ikea, Kale, Mopboy, Summer Sister, and other nicknames by family and friends, was a 10th grade student at Gettysburg Area High School, where she played the saxophone in the marching band, acted onstage, was a stage crew member in the drama club, and excelled academically.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Emmitsburg, Md., 4-H Club of Adams County, and Girl Scouts 80285 of Littlestown. Cian loved animals, the outdoors, climbing trees, raising laying hens, listening to 80s hair band music, creating art, and storytelling. She was such a creative artist/inventor and had aspirations of becoming a computer gaming programmer.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sisters, Hannah L. and Bailey J. Green; maternal grandmother, Yvonne Klunk and her husband Tim of Gettysburg; paternal grandparents, Robert and Phyllis Green of Gettysburg; paternal great-grandmother, Jane Green of Gettysburg; uncles, Kevin Green, wife Molly, and Brian Ferguson; cousins Cate and Emily Green and Chase Ferguson. She was predeceased by maternal grandfather Tom Bortner and aunt Denise Ferguson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St, Emmitsburg, Md. Interment will follow the Mass in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to www.thetrevorproject.org.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
