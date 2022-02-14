Elmer F. Irwin, 76, of Littlestown, entered God’s eternal care Friday, February 11, 2022, at his home.
Born February 26, 1945, in Hyde City, Pa., he was the son of the late William J. and Emma M. (Renaud) Irwin.
Elmer was a self-employed carpenter for many years.
Elmer loved Elvis Presley, was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed talking politics.
Elmer is survived by one daughter, Mary C. Morris; three grandchildren, Kayla Thomas, Jessica Schaefer, and Matthew Morris; and five great-grandchildren, Adelyn, Kaleigh, Bianca, Miguel, and Veyda; two brothers, John Irwin, and Randy Irwin; and two sisters, Helen Irwin and Peggy Woodring. He was preceded in death by a son. Carl J. Irwin; four brothers, Ronald Irwin, Carl J. Irwin Sr., Charles Irwin, and William Irwin; and two sisters, Lillian Staub and JoAnn Kennedy.
A service to celebrate and remember Elmer’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), with Pastor Terry Lamer officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg, PA. A viewing will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
