Bradley Wayne VanDyke, age 66, of Hernando, Florida, passed away November 14, 2021, at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida, with family and loved ones holding his hand at his bedside.
Brad was born on February 7, 1955, in Gettysburg, to Wayne R. and Ollie L. (Lowe) VanDyke. After living in St. Augustine, Florida, for 20 years, he recently moved to Hernando, Fla. Brad was a 1973 graduate of Gettysburg High School and attended Penn State University. He was employed as a floral designer.
He is survived by his life partner, Willis Liddy; siblings, Bruce VanDyke, Sharyn Nix, Susan VanDyke, Mark (Bonnie) VanDyke, Malia (Greg) Duncan, James (Kathleen) VanDyke and Dawn Buffington; stepmother, Susan (Bob) Morris; and several nephews, nieces and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, Florida 33134.
Private cremation will take place under the direction of Brown Funeral Home and Crematory in Lecanto, Fla., and private burial services will be at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
