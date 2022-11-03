Samuel L. Harman, 92, of Westminster, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his home. He was the widower of Doris R. Harman who died Jan. 17, 2017.
Born June 14, 1930 in Kingsdale, Adams County outside Littlestown, Sam was the son of the late Thomas and Edna (Moose) Harman. He attended Charles Carroll School of Westminster and was retired from Littlestown Hardware & Foundry after 41 years of employment.
Surviving are his two sons, Samuel A. Harman and Rocklyn, and Steven D. Harman and Lori, all of Taneytown; four grandchildren, David, Matthew and Jonathan Harman, Lindsay Sentz; and his eight great-grandchildren. Sam was predeceased by his brother, Clyde W. Harman.
Sam was member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Hanover, Kingsdale Antique Gas Engine Club and Mason Dixon Historical Society. He enjoyed working, playing bingo and spending time with his family.
Funeral Service is Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Jeffrey C. Reaver Sr. officiating. Viewing is Monday, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Sam's name may be sent to his churcht at 241 Northeast St., Hanover PA 17331 or Mason Dixon Historical Society, P.O. Box 67, Westminster MD 21157.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
