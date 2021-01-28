Lawrence Earl (Larry) Hudson, age 80, of Frankford, Del., who recently relocated from Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. Born on Aug. 13, 1940, in Pontiac, Mich., was the son of the late Garner Earl and Marion Hudson.
Larry proudly served for 24 years and retired from the United States Marine Corps.
He loved being outdoors and enjoyed everything from playing golf to cutting the grass. Larry was a family man who supported and loved his family and who was especially devoted to his wife Penny. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years Penny (Painter) Hudson; his daughters, Jennifer Curry of Frankford, Del., Danette Deer of Tulsa, Okla., and Tracey McCoy of Lawton, Okla.; his son, Brad Hudson of Tulsa, Okla.; his sisters, Jeanette Caswell of Milford, Mich., and Marjorie Sprouse of Hillman, Mich.; his nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends.
Services will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Larry's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103; or to the Ear Community Inc. for Microia, 280 E. 1st Ave., Unit 704, Broomfield, CO 80038.
