Robert Glenn Minter, 86, died November 9, 2022, at Gardens at Gettysburg. He had resided at The Villas at Gettysburg for several years before entering hospice care.
Born August 1, 1936, in Gettysburg, Bob was the son of the late Glenn Minter and Patricia O’Rean Minter.
He was a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, and served in the United States Air Force. Bob was involved in several entrepreneurial ventures over the years, including that of a professional bowler.
He is survived by his son, Robert L. Minter of Florida; his brother, Norris Minter of Gettysburg; granddaughters, Jade and Samantha; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Gregory Minter; and his sister, Patricia Kranias.
Bob enjoyed cooking, boating, fishing and especially spending time with his friends.
A memorial celebrating his life will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Charlie Sterner Building at the Gettysburg Rec Park at 2 p.m.
