Carl R. Bruno, 96, of New Oxford, passed away May 4, 2021, at his home in New Oxford
Born and raised in Brockway, Pa., he was the son of Tony and Elizabeth Bruno. He is survived by two daughters, Jenni (Vince) Lobaugh of Aspers, and Tina (Dave Maxwell) Bruno of Nashua, N.H.; three sons, Bruce (Patrina) Bruno of Midlothian, Va., Duane (Pam) Bruno of Arvada, Colo., and Marc (Karen) Bruno of Rockville, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Jason (Liesha) Bruno, Alicia (Rachel) Bruno, Jolene (Brian) Schildt, Marie Lobaugh, Emily Lobaugh, Eric Maxwell, Jacinda Bruno, Kara (Seamus) Doone, Kevin Bruno, Shaun Bruno, and Sydney Bruno; and five great-grandchildren, Jameson and Alanna Maxwell, Kennedy and Wyatt Doone, Luca Bruno and Cohen Riland and Casen Bruno; sister, Louise Castiglione and brother, Andrew Bruno. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years Elvira Bruno; and two sons, Jeff and Kevin Bruno; and brother, Louis Bruno.
Carl served his country with honor and distinction in the military. He was drafted in World War II as a private in the U.S. Army and retired after 31 years with the rank of full colonel. He graduated from Infantry Officer Candidate School at the age of 19 and was inducted into the United States Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in 1996. He served 18 months in Italy during World War II.
Carl was an avid sports enthusiast and played basketball, football and baseball in high school and college as well as semi-pro baseball. He attended Penn State where he earned his bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in guidance and administration. While at Penn State, he lettered in basketball, baseball and football, where he played quarterback for the 1946 undefeated Penn State freshman team. Injuries ended his football career. In 1951, After graduating from Penn State, Carl remained true to the “Blue and White” and as a season ticket holder often attended football games at Beaver Stadium to cheer on his mighty Nittany Lions!
After marrying Elvira in 1951, he began his long and distinguished career in public education. He held many positions over the 40 years he served in public education including math teacher, principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. The pinnacle of his career was serving as superintendent of Penn Trafford School District for the last 15 years of his remarkable career. His philosophy was always to put the students first when making any decision, especially the tough ones. He received the Man of the Year Award from Penn Township, Educator of the Year Award in Westmoreland County, and the Exceptional Service Award from Juniata Valley School District. He also made time to officiate and coach high school basketball, football and baseball, which he truly enjoyed.
Carl strongly believed in giving back to his community and served as a volunteer of the Lions Club, American Legion and VFW. He also served as a volunteer tax preparer and instructor for the AARP Tax-Aide Program for the elderly and underprivileged. AARP presented him with its Jan Cooper Award for his 20 years of dedicated service to those most in need of tax preparation services. The Bushy Run Lions established the Carl Bruno Scholarship Program in recognition of his many contributions and dedicated 50 years of service to the Lions Club. The Lions Club International Foundation presented him with the distinguished Melvin Jones Fellow Award for dedicated humanitarian services. He was very active and devoted to the Catholic Church, which included being a life-long member of the Knights of Columbus as well as an usher, reader and server at Mass.
Carl also enjoyed hunting, gardening, and most importantly spending time with his family.
Carl will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Viewings will be held at Feiser Funeral Home at 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, on Friday, May 14, 2021, 2–4 p.m., 6–8 p.m. with a prayer service at 8 p.m., and Saturday, May 15, 2021, 8:30-10:30 a.m. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Keith Carroll on May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford. Burial service at Upper Bermudian Cemetery, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA, 15601 or www.clelianheights.org.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
