Karigen L. Emig, age 22, of Gettysburg, died suddenly on Friday, July 30, 2021, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
She was born in Gettysburg on January 3, 1999. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School, Class of 2017, and graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in fashion merchandising from Thomas Jefferson University in May 2021. Karigen was currently employed at C & D Restaurant in New Oxford. She was continuing to pursue her career by interning at a New York based company, CoEdition.
Karigen loved life and lit up the room when she walked in. She was passionate about being a better person and strongly promoted the concept of self-love. Karigen enjoyed working out and rollerblading. She was an avid traveler and loved the beach. She cherished her niece and nephew and loved spending time with her family.
Karigen is survived by her loving parents, Ricky A. Emig and Penny A. (Crouse) Emig; her sisters, Amber Ruiz and her husband Arturo, Ashley Parsley and her boyfriend Tony Strine, and Brittany Emig and her boyfriend Jason Caal; her niece, Brisa; her nephew, Luca; her paternal grandparents, Donald and Yvonne Emig; her maternal grandmother, Madeline Crouse; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Edward Crouse.
Following cremation, family and friends are invited to attend a gathering in celebration of her life on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by her memorial service at 3 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17331, with Fr. Dwight Schlaline officiating. Interment will be held privately by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Karigen’s memory may be made to the Chirdren’s Miracle Network, 1249 Cocoa Ave., #115, Hershey, PA 17033.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.