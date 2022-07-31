Julia Marie Weishaar, 74, Old Route 30, Biglerville, Pa., passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Julia was born June 16, 1948 in Gettysburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Clarence and Maria Smith Keller. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Frank Weishaar.
Mrs. Weishaar was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. For many years she worked at the Gettysburg Shoe Company. She then took time to raise her children. Then she was employed at the former Gettysburg Lutheran Home which is now SpiriTrust, for over 20 years until her retirement. Julia enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and most of all being with her family. She was a member of the Cashtown Fire Company Auxiliary and the Bonneauville Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, Julia is survived by two sons, Bernie Weishaar and his wife Missy of Aspers, Pa., and Matthew Weishaar and his wife Beth of Fairfield, Pa.; a son-in-law, Brian Mayers of Biglerville, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Kayla, Logan, Morgan, Kylee, Lexus, Mackenzie, and Colton; eight brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tammy Mayers, and a great grandchild, Levi Kline.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg with Fr. Stephen Kelly celebrant. Interment will be in Flohr’s Cemetery, Cashtown, Pa. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg, Pa., from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Cashtown Fire Company in memory of Julia Weishaar, PO Box 172, Cashtown, PA 17310. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
