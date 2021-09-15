Juanita M. (Brophy) Keech, 77, died Thursday, September 9, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Wade E. Keech Sr, who died January 3, 2009.
Juanita was born September 18, 1943, in Caledonia, Minn., the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Philomene Brophy.
Juanita retired from the Hanover Post Office, and was a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and a life member of the Hanover AMVETS. She was also a volunteer at the East Berlin Area Community Center for many years.
Juanita is survived by her children, Wade E. Keech Jr. of West Chester, Jodi M. Pascuzzi and her husband David of Boca Raton, Fla., Brent A. Keech and his wife Stephanie of East Berlin, and Kirk D. Keech of East Berlin; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and a brother, Terrance Brophy.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 6084 W. Canal Road, Abbottstown, with Rev. Philip Burger officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the East Berlin Area Community Center.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.