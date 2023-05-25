Elizabeth “Beth” K. Gardner, 82, of Gettysburg, peacefully passed away on May 18, 2023, at UPMC Memorial surrounded by her loved ones. Born September 29, 1940, in Sunbury, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Edwerth E. and Anne H. Korte.
Beth spent most of her life in Gettysburg, was a proud graduate of Gettysburg High School, and attended St. James Lutheran Church. She enjoyed working as an instructional aide for many years with the Gettysburg Area School District. After retiring, Beth worked at Bender’s Gift Shop in Gettysburg and volunteered at the Adams County Library.
Beth absolutely loved being with her family and was an amazing wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Beth was an avid reader and bird watcher, and loved feeding graham crackers to the fish and turtles in her pond. Every summer, Beth and her extended family vacationed at the beach, spending time in Cape May, N.J., in her younger years and later at Emerald Isle, N.C.
Beth was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, Terry R. Gardner. She is survived by her son, Edwerth Gardner and wife Carol of Bel Air, Md.; two daughters, Tracey Miller and her husband Merlin of Leesport, Pa., and Amie Davis and her husband Daniel of Fairfield; seven grandchildren, Tyler Geer, Connor Geer, Robert Geer and wife Yeaeun, Jarrod Eckert and wife Amanda, Bethany Cooper and husband Matthew, Tori Goldberg and husband David, and Bella Wronski and husband Scott; and five great-grandchildren, Erin Zimmerman, Caroline Eckert, Berkley Eckert, Emmett Cooper and Rowan Cooper. She is also survived by her brother, Dr. Charles Korte and wife Peggy of Raleigh, N.C.; and by her sister, Susan Yeager of Raleigh, N.C.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Beth is also survived by her faithful furry companion, Clyde.
At Beth’s request, a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
