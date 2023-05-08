On May 3, 2023, heaven welcomed home Alice M. (Baker) Sponseller.
Alice was born February 2, 1949, in Gettysburg, to Elmer S. and Mae A. (Amsley) Baker.
In her words, she "retired early to stay at home with grandchildren, so that their parents could work." She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family at her home on the creek, reading, taking care of her garden, and loving on her cats.
She could fix about any sewing problem you may have had, cook/bake her families favorites, and make anyone feel like they were an extension of the family that has been there all along. Known as Sheila Tequila, she knew how to be the life of the party as well. She will be dearly missed and life will not quite be the same without her.
She was survived by her husband of 54 years, Ellsworth "Perk" Sponseller III; two daughters and their spouses, Lori Jo (Sponseller) and George Baker, and Tammy (Sponseller) and Russell Althoff; six grandchildren and their spouses, Natasha (Althoff) and Tyson Naugle, Denon and Samantha (Bahn) DeShong, Lindsay (Althoff) and Keith Butler, Kael Sponseller, Harmoni (Baker) and Jake Miller, and Jake Althoff; and four great-grandchildren, Maci DeShong, Westin DeShong, Eileene Butler, and Levi DeShong.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Mae (Amsley) Baker; and brother, Stanley Baker.
No services will be held at this time, per Alice's wishes. There will be a celebration of life held at her home by the creek on June 24, where the family will be planting a tree.
In place of sending flowers, make donations to the funeral home, John W. Keffer Funeral Homes, to help with the cost of cremation.
