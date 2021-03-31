Betty J. Jacoby, age 90, of Gettysburg, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Paramount Senior Living. She was born July 15, 1930, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late John and Sally (Miller) Shaner.
Betty attended Gettysburg High School. She was formerly employed by the former C.H. Musselman in Biglerville. She was a member of Gettysburg Church of the Brethren.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Jacqueline) Jacoby of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Ruthie) Jacoby of Indiana, Jesse (Allyson) Jacoby of Colorado, Tracy (William) Small of Pennsylvania, Airell (Joseph) Mazer of Florida, Zachary (Michelle) Jacoby, Chelsea (Wes) Ezzell and Lindsay (Joshua) Johnson of Arizona; nine great-grandchildren; four sisters, Peggy Burkholder of York, Mary Strausbaugh of Hanover, Susan Kanwisher of Spring Grove and Judy Rodriguez of North Carolina; and two brothers, Dean Shaner of Hanover and John Shaner of Florida. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Orville Jacoby who passed away in 2006; her son, Ronald Jacoby; four sisters, Geraldine Witherow, Florence Deece, Katheryn Marvon, and Nancy Morehead; and three brothers, Samuel, Benjamin and Edward Shaner.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may express online condolences to DuganFH.com.
