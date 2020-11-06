Paul (Dick) David Little Jr. was born in Gettysburg, on Dec. 22, 1933. Dick went to his Eternal Light on Oct. 20, 2020.
He was a resident of the Gardens of Gettysburg at the time of his death.
Dick is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emma Jo Little; Randy Little and his wife Bridgette, their two sons, and one grandson; Wanda Little and her two sons and four grandchildren; Keith Little, his wife Marsha, and their children and grandchildren; daughter-in-law Lee Little; Rick and Amy Chase and their son Cole; Candance Hope Little and her four sons; and Doug and Doris.
Dick served his country during the Korean War in the U.S. Air Force. He also had two Country Bands, the Mustangs and the Country Notes, which he and his wife enjoyed very much.
Dick is preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Little; his father Paul D. Little Sr.; his son, Kevin A. Little; two sisters; three brothers; and his granddaughter Kylie Marie Chase.
Dick loved his family and cared about them greatly.
May he rest in peace.
