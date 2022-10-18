Dorothy S. Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022, at the York Hospital.
Born June 24, 1934, in Emmitsburg, Md., she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
Mrs. Riley was employed at Fort Dietrick and later at the Five Star Restaurant, however she was primarily employed by the Gettysburg Specialty Foundry. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Lindsey Riley and his wife Brenda of Gettysburg, Carol Cole and her husband Jim of Littlestown, and Keith Riley and his wife Sandy of Gettysburg; her five grandchildren, Corey Riley, Derek Riley, Matthew Cole, Dustin Riley, and Lucas Riley; one great-granddaughter, Camden Riley; her four sisters, Leona Gaughan, Nancy Prout, Kitty Jackson, and Patricia Parker; and her two brothers, David Lingg, and Greg Lingg. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marianne Bowers.
Funeral services being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, per Dorothy’s request, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.