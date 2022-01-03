Wilma Helen Schaible, 99, formerly of Fairfield, passed away in Fredericksburg, Va., on Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Born November 3, 1922, in York Springs, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Myrtle (Clapper) Potts. Wilma was predeceased by her husband, Wesley Schaible who died in 1997.
She was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church for many years.
She is survived by a son, Thomas W. Schaible (Judy) of Downingtown, Pa.; a daughter, Karen L. Pierce of Fredericksburg, Va.; a brother, Lynn Potts (Joan) of Dillsburg, Pa.; and a daughter-in-law, Carol Schaible of Springfield, Mo. In addition to her husband, Wilma was predeceased by a son, Todd D. Schaible and three sisters, Winifred Webb, Hazel Washington and Beryl Nowak.
There will be a graveside funeral service for Wilma at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs, with Rev. Rick Smith officiating.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
