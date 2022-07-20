Dorothy I. Mickey, 97, of Gettysburg, passed away at Paramount Living Center on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Born October 16, 1924, in Fairfield, she was the daughter of the late Clain C. and Fannie B. (Baker) McCleaf Sr. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Earl J. Mickey, who died in 2011.
She had worked for many years at Kinney Shoe Co. in Fairfield, Bloser Baby Shoe Co. in Gettysburg and the Gettysburg Garment Co.
Dorothy is survived by her two daughters, Frances M. Golden and Judith A. Mickey, both of Gettysburg. Dorothy was predeceased by her son-in-law, Richard Golden; four sisters, Margaret McCleaf, Mary McDannell, Frances Ginter and Kathryn Reecher; and eight brothers, Dale, Earl, Raymond, Glenn, Paul, Harry, Kenneth and Clain Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will follow the service in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg. A viewing will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
