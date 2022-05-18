Earl (Bill) W. Kuykendall, 72, of Fairfield, died Monday evening, May 16, 2022, at the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born May 31, 1949, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Earl B. and Theda (Izer) Kuykendall. He was the husband of Sharon M. Kuykendall, of Fairfield, to whom he was married for 10 years.
Earl attended services at the Iron Springs Brethren in Christ Church. He was a jack of all trades and was a workaholic, but he considered himself an electrician. He enjoyed restoring old cars and houses.
In addition to his wife, Earl is survived by six children, Kashelle Hayworth of Oklahoma, Lanea Gourlay of Alabama, Vanessa Cullison of Littlestown, Billy Blain Kuykendall of Mount Union, Pa., Wendy Rhone of Mount Union, Pa., and Gavin Kuykendall of Rochester, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three sisters, Patty Wivell and her husband Dick of Fairfield, Kathy Phillippi and her husband Mike of Tennessee, and Vickie J. Cauffman and her husband Terry of Fairfield; two brothers, Terry Kuykendall and his wife Cindy of Fairfield, and Kenneth Kuykendall and his wife Danielle of Fairfield; his in-laws, Freddie and Ethel Young; of Fairfield, as well as a number of aunts, uncle, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Shane DeHaven.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Douglas Lichty officiating. Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday afternoon at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
