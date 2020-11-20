Gary L. Mummert, 81, of Hanover, husband of Dixie Kessel Mummert, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at his home.
Born on Saturday, March 4, 1939, in Hanover, he was the son of the late Lavere G. “L.G.” and Mildred C. Wildasin Mummert.
A 1957 graduate of Eichelberger High School, he was a member of the New Hope Faith Community. Gary was a second generation builder who took over the family business in 1972 and became the owner and operator of Gary L. Mummert Builders Inc.
He will be long remembered for his many years of opening and closing graves in numerous local cemeteries. Dedicated to his chosen profession, he always said that he was most relaxed when he was operating his backhoe.
He was a member of the Hanover Elks BPOE #723 and was a former member and past president of the Adams County Builders Association. Gary enjoyed car rides, but mostly loved being with his family and going to his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of more than 63 years, are three children, Brent Mummert and his wife Lorena of Taylor, Texas, Lori Quiambao and her husband Cord, and Tim Mummert and his wife Stacy, all of Hanover; seven grandchildren, Leila and Chloe Quiambao, Jordan Mummert, Sadie Miller, and Logan, Paige and Finley Mummert; and four great-grandchildren, Bianca and Canaan Mummert, Elena Miller and Thompson Albright. He was preceded in death by his half-brother, Nevin Bechtel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or plant a tree in Gary’s memory.
Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held. During this difficult time of private services, you will be able to view the service, live streamed on his memorial tribute page at https://www.panebakerfuneralhome.com starting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.