Rev. Meredith Edmond Ball of Fairfield passed away Jan. 6, 2022 at home. Meredith was born in Bower, W.V. on Feb. 26, 1936 to Sherman E. and Olena V. Hamric Ball. He was the husband of Maxine Violet Hogan Ball of Monterville, WV for 60 blessed years, being married Sept. 3, 1961.
Meredith answered the call to ministry kneeling in his father’s coal mine. He was the first in his family to attend college and graduated with a BA in Religious Education and a Master of Divinity. He pastored churches within the West Virginia Conference for 44 years in the following towns: Snow Hill, Bomont, Pleasant Valley, Marshall, Payne (OH), Hinton, Bluefield, Princeton, Franklin, Paden City, Fairmont, Huntington, Piedmont, Petersburg, Swanton (MD) and Kitzmiller.
Meredith is survived by his wife Maxine; his three children and their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren, Marla Bodiford (John Bodiford), Mike Ball (Franci Ball), and Monica Troester (Tim Troester); his sister and her husband Anna Ray and Archie Daniels; 10 grandchildren, spouses and their children Catana Villlereal (Fred Villereal) and sons Blake and Jake; Jonathan Bodiford (Samantha Bodiford) and their children Johnny, Noble, James and Joseph; Michael Ball; Eric Ball; Hunter Kleinschmidt; Sydney Dillow; Kennedy Kleinschmidt; Kashton Kleinschmidt; Jaimie Troester; Micah Troester.
Meredith was a kind, joyous, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His open heart and generous spirit made him a stranger to none and a friend to all. Meredith had a dry wit that was contagious. He was known for the flare in his nostril when he was telling a tall tale. Meredith liked many things, but cheering on his kids and grandkids topped his list. He also enjoyed rook, golf, bowling, and fishing with friends. and even tried square dancing for a while. He was a great example of how to live for JESUS and love others around you.
A celebration of Meredith’s life will be planned for a future date.
In honoring your memory of Meredith, please consider making a contribution online to the Burlington Apple Harvest Festival: interland3.donorperfect.net (designate: Apple Harvest Festival).
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
