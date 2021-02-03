Bruce Stuart Toma, 71, of Carroll Valley, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home following a long and valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born Nov. 8, 1949, in Allegan, Mich., he was the son of the late Daniel and Catherine (Binckes) Toma. He was the devoted husband of Sally Ann (Vinson) Toma, to whom he was married for 41 years.
Bruce was a pilot in the United States Air Force, serving 20 years of active duty. Upon retiring from the military, he became a commercial pilot with United Airlines for 20 years.
He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Chambersburg, Pa. He loved riding and racing motorcycles, flying airplanes, skydiving and sailing. If it was fast and dangerous, you could count Bruce in. He loved animals and was active with the East Coast Exotic Animal Rescue in Fairfield. More than anything, he loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving, in addition to his wife Sally, are daughter, Catherine Toma (Rob) of Paden, Okla.; siblings, Carl Toma (Shirley) of Prescott, Ariz., Karen Calhoun (Warren) of Queen Creek, Ariz., and the Rev. Jim Toma (Barbara) of Huntington Beach, Calif.; brother-in-law, George Vinson of Frederick, Md.; grandchildren, Nina and Penelope McKlin, and Kelsey McGarity; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a time of remembrance and celebration of Bruce’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Pancreatic Cancer Research, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220; or East Coast Exotic Animal Rescue, 320 Zoo Road, Fairfield, PA 17320.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
