Burnell F. “Fuzzy” Long, 82, of Gettysburg (Bonneauville), entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born May 24, 1939, in Bonneauville, he was the son of the late George H. and Marie C. (Keiser) Long.
Burnell was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville. He was a member of the Holy Name Society, and the Bonneauville Volunteer Fire Department.
Burnell was a lifelong plasterer, working in the family business with his father at George Long Plastering. When his father passed away, he formed a partnership with his brothers until his retirement.
Burnell is survived by his siblings, Charlotte Folkenroth of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., Doris Hartzel of Arendtsville, Phyllis Chrismer of New Oxford, Levere Long of Bonneauville, Darlene A. Long of Bonneauville, Mary Lee Noel of Fairfield, and Joseph Long of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin Long, Bernard Long, and Mark Long.
Fuzzy loved his cars, a Corvair, a ’68 Camaro, and a ’87 Camaro, and was an avid local track fan. He loved snow-shoveling and mowing the grass and was very interested in the weather and the daily forecast.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Bonneauville. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Burnell’s memory may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Compassus Hospice, 2578 Interstate Drive, Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
