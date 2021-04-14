Miguel A. Perez Sr., 77, of Gettysburg, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 22, 1943, in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Annisetto and Rita Maysonet Perez.
Miguel was employed at Adams County Nursery for 52 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and tending to his garden. For a number of years he played in the Adams County Shuffleboard League. Miguel also coached Upper Adams Little League teams. He was also a fun loving person who was the life of the party. Miguel was the Pittsburgh Pirates biggest fan.
He is survived by a son, Miguel A. Perez Jr. of Gettysburg; a daughter, Angela Strait and her husband Christopher of Gettysburg; a stepdaughter, Rita Sanchez and her husband Amador of York Springs; three grandchildren, Maria McCauslin and her husband Robert, Bailey Strait and Logan Strait; and a brother, Julian Perez of Puerto Rico.
A celebration of Miguel’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pittsburgh Pirates Children’s Charities, c/o Pirates Charities, 115 Federal St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212, or piratescharities.com.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
