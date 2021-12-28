Wanda M. Elmore, age 80, of Biglerville, passed away December 26, 2021, with her family by her side. She was born September 12, 1941, in Kanawha County, W.Va., to the late Emory E. and Flossie P. (Tuttle) Larch. She was the widow of James E. Elmore Sr.
Wanda was a member of the Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg and the Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She worked for Rice Fruit Company for over 20 years and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, James E. Elmore Jr. and his wife Jan of Biglerville; grandson, Ryan Elmore and fiancé Carly Weaver of Biglerville; granddaughter, Krysten Black and husband Dustin of Biglerville; and three great-granddaughters. Wanda is also survived by brothers, Earl E. Larch and wife Joann of Mammoth, W.Va., and Emory W. Larch and wife Susan of Elkview, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Opal Larch of Blue Creek, W.Va.; and brother-in-law, William Burke of South Shore, Ky. She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger D. Larch and sister, Ninian Burke.
Professional services are entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where friends will be received on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on Friday, December 31, from 10 a.m., until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Pastor Jeff Sours will officiate. Interment will be held privately at Biglerville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Memorial Baptist Church, 1096 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Biglerville Fire Company, 111 S. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
