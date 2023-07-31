Dorothy A. Kress

Dorothy A. (Shrader) Kress, 91, passed Sunday, July 30, 2023, at her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late John W. Kress, who passed February 5, 2008.
Dorothy was born July 29, 1932, in Berlin Junction, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Corrine B. (Carbaugh) Shrader.
Dorothy retired from Round Hill in New Oxford.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Yvonne Boyers of Hanover, John Kress, Jr, of Bonneauville, Cynthia Diehl of New Oxford, Catherine Redding of Littlestown, Douglas Kress of New Oxford, Gregory Kress of Littlestown, Denise Kress of Virginia, Elizabeth Link of Hanover, Andy Kress of Hanover, and Troy Kress of McSherrystown, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Charles Kress, two grandchildren, Jamie Boyers and Gary Boyers, and 14 brothers and sisters.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial for both Dorothy and John will be held on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St, New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
