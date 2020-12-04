Faustina Laughman, 76, 27 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born Aug. 21, 1944 in Independence, Missouri the daughter of the late Trinidad Ceballos and Vincenta Pollina Ceballos. Faustina is survived by her husband of 58 years, William E. Laughman.
Mrs. Laughman was a nurse at the Gettysburg Hospital for 37 years, the last nine in the Emergency Room. She was an ordained minister who served as Chaplain for the Gettysburg Fire Company for many years. She also served the Adams County Prison holding service on Saturdays and Sundays. Faustina enjoyed her garden, cooking and baking but most of all she loved time with her family.
In addition to her husband, Faustina is survived by three children; Deborah Spitzer and her husband David of Gettysburg, Alisa Crabbs of Littlestown, Jason Laughman and his wife Megan of Gettysburg; six grandchildren: Michelle Spitzer, Amanda Sheaffer and her husband Matthew, Devon Crabbs, Lacee Crabbs, Jovie Laughman and Chloe Roser; a brother and sister from El Paso, Texas, John Ceballos, Lucy Ceballos. She was predeceased by two brothers and a sister; Natividad Pollina Ceballos, Jose Pollina Ceballos and Dominga Ceballos Estrada.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Intersection Church, Gettysburg, with Pastor Jeff Wilson officiating. Interment will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover. There will be a viewing at the church on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Fire Department, 35 North Stratton Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed from Jason Laughman’s Facebook page.
