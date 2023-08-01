Isaac Lee Santos, 36, of Gettysburg, Pa. passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 in Springfield, Ohio after a tragic helicopter accident.
He was born April 1, 1987 in Gettysburg, Pa., the son of Henry R. and Louella Redding Santos of Gettysburg, Pa.
Isaac was a graduate of Biglerville High School, where he had an All-Star in cross country and track. He then graduated from Hillsboro Aero Academy outside of Portland, Ore. with a helicopter pilot license. He began his career at Ag Air LLC in Thomasville, Pa. For a time he was employed at Costal Helicopters, Inc. in Panama City, Fla. before joining his final company at Helicopter Applicators, Inc. in Gettysburg, Pa. He held many certifications including commercial rotorcraft and flight instructor, along with 14 different state aerial applicator licenses. Isaac enjoyed outdoor activities such as snowboarding, snowbiking, snowmobiling, dirt biking to name a few.
In addition to his parents, Isaac is survived by his three sisters, Melanie Donovan and her husband Jason of Merriam, Kan., Julie Lindaberry and her husband Ryan of Bangor, Pa., Katie Santos of Washington, D.C.; and Hannah Svec, his significant other, of Sandy, Utah.
A Celebration of Isaac’s Life will take place Saturday, August 5, 2023 at Liberty Mountain Resort, 78 Country Club Trail, Fairfield, Pa. at 3 p.m. There will be a viewing from noon until 3 p.m., with an evening reception to follow. For the Celebration of Life the family suggests you dress in a way that reflects Isaac’s personality and the zest he had for life. In lieu of traditional flowers, it is suggested that you bring a stem flower or small bouquet picked from your garden to add to the service. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
