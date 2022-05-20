Dec. 19, 1927 – May 15, 2022
Gloria Steffy Swingler, 94, previously of Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg, Gettysburg, State College, Linglestown, and Enola, died peacefully at the Spring Creek Nursing Home on Sunday, May 15, 2022. She was the daughter of Genevieve and Lloyd Steffy of Enola.
Gloria was an active member at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church for nearly 40 years. She was also active in the Gettysburg Women's Club and Newcomers Club. She enjoyed needlework and bowling. She loved her family, her friends, her dogs, and her solar babies.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Charles F. Swingler. She is survived by her daughters Vicki (Brad Leidich) Gentzel of Harrisburg, and Debbie (Bob) Whiteside of Livermore, California; her grandchildren, Mike (Kristen) Gentzel, Erin (Bob) Harrington, Rob (Tara) Whiteside, Kathleen Whiteside, Eric Whiteside, and Suzanna (Adam) Shwert; seven great-grandchildren; and her dear sister, Carol Steffy.
A private memorial service and burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg will be held at the convenience of the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.neillcamphill.com for the Swingler family.
