Ruth Elizabeth Cease, 88, of Biglerville, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Hospital.
Born in Burlington, West Virginia, on May 26, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (O’Brien) Leatherman. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, John B. Cease, who died in 2013.
Ruth was a member of the Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church, attending Sunday Worship Services was the highlight of her week.
She had been employed for 20 years at the Rice Fruit Co. in Gardners. Ruth’s life was her beloved family and her church.
Survivors include three children, Frances Eberly (James) of Lititz, Pa., Janet Althoff (Clair) of Biglerville, and John K. Cease (Kimberly) of Orrtanna; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her two brothers, Richard and James Leatherman.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church, 2175 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg, Pa., with Pastor Caleb Heckman officiating. A viewing for Ruth will be held at the church on Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m. A graveside service and interment will follow the church service in the Biglerville Cemetery, Franklin Street, Biglerville, at 4 p.m., with Pastor John Eberly officiating.
The family suggests memorials to Chambersburg Dunkard Brethren Church.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
