Thomas Joseph “Woody” Stoner, age 84, of Fairfield, passed away at Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. Woody was born on November 3, 1938, in Washington, D.C. He was the son of the late James Donald and Dorothy (Topper) Stoner.
He grew up in Emmitsburg, Md., having attended local parochial schools, and came to Mount St. Mary’s College in 1958 after serving honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. Woody was a standout athlete for both the Mount’s baseball and soccer teams where he earned NCAA All-South and All-Mason Dixon Conference selection as goalkeeper. He played under legendary coaches Jim Phelan (baseball) and Jim Deegan (soccer). After his playing days, he returned to the Mount as the head coach for both the men’s and women’s golf teams. In 2002, Woody was inducted into the Mount Athletics Hall of Fame.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the Mount in 1962 and taught English and special education at North Hagerstown High School. He then finished a master’s degree in special education at George Washington University in 1967. Woody was appointed to the post of pupil personnel worker in Washington County, Md., which he occupied until retiring in 1987.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary Lou (Herring) Stoner; children, Deborah Ann Royston (Doug) of Gettysburg, and Michael Joseph Herring (Shana) of Cherry Hill, N.J.; grandchildren, Erin McCloskey (Matthew), Emily Royston, Alec Herring, and Sydney Herring; and great-grandson Mattson McCloskey. He is predeceased by his brother, Allen Stoner.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made in Woody’s name to Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Md.
