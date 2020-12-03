Gladys E. Harding, age 89, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Dove House Hospice in Westminster. She was born May 28, 1931 in Baltimore, the daughter of the late John T. and Effie (DeCosta) West.
Gladys graduated in the Class of 1948 from Hyattsville High School. She first worked as a secretary for the Department of Agriculture outside of Washington D.C., then worked as a substitute teacher and secretary for various elementary schools in Anne Arundel County in Maryland. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading and studying the Bible and was a Sunday-school teacher and volunteer for the food pantry in Biglerville United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting, ceramics, traveling with her daughter, taking care of her pet bird and dog, “Muffin,” and most importantly, spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Gladys is survived by her loving children, Karen Pickens and her husband John of Fayetteville and Craig Harding and his wife Karen of Sykesville, Md.; five grandchildren: Abby and Jacob Harding and John “Jay” Pickens, Jr., Stephanie Harrison and Rachel Smith and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband who passed in February of 2007, George W. Harding and her daughter, Lynn Marie Harding.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Fanus officiating. A Viewing will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.