Joseph E. Harman, 88, of Aspers, went to be with the Lord Thursday morning, June 30, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 15, 1934, he was the son of the late Walter H. and Ann Mary (Albert) Harman. He was the wife of Judy A. (Divel) Harman of Aspers, to whom he was married for 33 years.
Mr. Harman was a life member of Family Life Church of God, New Oxford. He was a 1954 graduate of Biglerville High School. He worked as a fleet manager at Aero Energy in New Oxford for 60 years until his retirement. In addition, he was a member of Gideon International.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by his three daughters, Patty Pittman and her husband David, Denise Lawrence and her husband Gregory, and Kristi Hartlaub and her companion Mike DeFriece; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, David Harman and his wife Margie, and Thomas Harman and his wife Sharon; his sister, Mary Ann Hamilton and her husband Barry; his in-laws, Phyllis and James Wyatt; brother-in-law, Bob Divel; and sister-in-law, Ruth Harman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David L. Harman, and his brother, James Harman.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, send money to HomeLand of Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
