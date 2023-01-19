Philip Eberhart Hoffman Jr., 71, passed away peacefully to his favorite music Monday, January 16, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
He was born October 6, 1951, in Maryland. He was predeceased by his parents, Philip Eberhart Sr. and Sara Olivia (McDermitt) Hoffman, and sister Valeria Poso.
He is survived by his son, Philip and his wife Belinda Hoffman, along with four grandchildren, Philip, Wyatt, Phoenix and Grant; sisters and their husbands, Susan and Frank Montgomery, and Debbie Anne and Rusty Batchhelder; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was a very talented musician specializing in guitar and loved woodworking, especially making clocks and furniture. His dogs were very close to his heart. He is retired from the State of Maryland. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed. He was cremated and services to be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.