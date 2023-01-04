Michael Edward Hickman Sr., 81, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Senior Commons at Powder Mill, York, Pa.
Born February 4, 1941, in Ashland, Ky., he was the son of the late John C. and Janny L. (Hill) Hickman. He was the loving husband of the late Rebecca L. (McGhee) Hickman with whom he shared 27 years of marriage until her passing on October 26, 2015.
Michael was a member of the NRA and a charter member of the Security Rod and Gun Club. He was active in fundraising for the local Republican Party and State Rep. Dan Moul.
Michael worked in car sales for over 35 years at Mummert’s auto sales until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, and spending time with his family.
Michael is survived by his sons, Michael E. Hickman Jr. of Hanover, and Neil G. Hickman of Littlestown; his daughter, Dale E. Sciarretta of Gettysburg; stepsons, James G. Rhoten of Bonneauville, and William W. Rhoten of Littlestown; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two siblings, Fred Hickman, and Priscilla Hickman. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Yvonne Marchini, Phyllis Seidman, Ronald Hickman, and Herbert Hickman.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Michael’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hanover. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Memories & condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
